A $1.4 million increase in pay for city workers that would be available through a new job classification plan again left some members of the Joplin City Council with concerns and questions Monday night.
City officials have been working on the plan for more than a year, and the city manager presented it for adoption at an April 10 council meeting. At that session, several council members expressed concerns and said they wanted more time to study the details of the job classifications and pay ranges, agreeing to meet about it again Monday.
An internal equity plan is a system of evaluation that allows a human resources consultant to group jobs with similar qualifications and requirements together. Then pay ranges are established for those categories on an advancing scale for years on the job and skill improvements or level of responsibility and other factors.
The plan was commissioned to create a framework for higher overall pay as it became harder for the city to fill some jobs. At the time the study was being done in 2021-2022, about one in five jobs were open, or 104 of more than 500.
City Manager Nick Edwards discussed the cost, funding and purpose of the job and wage plan to open the work session. Some council members at the last discussion had questioned the sustainability of funding to pay for the future raises that would be produced by the new plan if adopted.
Because sales tax collections have been higher than expected, the city took in about $2.2 million more last year than budgeted. About $1.2 million of that was used for pay raises to police and firefighters as the first-year increases under five-year agreements struck by collective bargaining. Edwards said about $492,000 could go toward the new pay plan for other city workers.
The city manager had previously said that the additional funding, nearly $1 million, could be raised by fee increases for city services. But that way of paying for the raises created objections and questions from several council members.
Councilman Josh DeTar asked if the plan called for funding for all city jobs, including those currently unfilled.
The city manager said it does factor in full employment, but he did not believe the city would reach full employment so he did not expect all of the available funds to be used.
DeTar said he would not want to implement a plan that the city could not afford if all the positions are filled down the road. “Sustainability has always been my concern” about the proposed plan, he said.
Councilman Chuck Copple also thought sustainability could be a problem. He said estimates for money the city would need for operational expenses could be off. He also questioned the fairness of the pay scale, saying some people would get only a $9 a year raise while others would get $15,000.
Edwards explained that a number of factors went into the pay scales including level of education, job duties, whether a person had fiscal responsibilities, leadership level, and job stress.
Council members Phil Stinnett and Kate Spencer questioned why a market comparison of job wages was not done before the internal equity plan was presented. The city manager said a market study has different goals than an equity pay plan.
Spencer said she also agreed with Copple’s points. Both she and Stinnett said the market study would give them a way to justify the pay plan raises to the public.
Councilman Gary Shaw encouraged the panel to trust the city employees who worked on the plan and the city manager’s recommendations.
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez asked if people left city jobs because it was difficult work environment or because they wanted better opportunities and pay than the city could offer. The city manager indicated it was the latter.
Mayor Doug Lawson said he did not understand “what spectacular thing we would learn from a market study. They are not leaving Joplin to go to Springfield. ... They are leaving the city to go to Liberty Utilities.” He said he is fully in favor of the proposed plan.
“If we want a market study, we ought to do it before another equity study is done in a couple of years,” he added.
Council member Christina Williams agreed with the mayor.
Shaw suggested putting the proposal on the agenda for the council’s next session and vote on it to “see where we want to go.”
The mayor agreed.
