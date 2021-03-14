Joplin students would return to classes in the fall at a later date in August if a proposed 2021-22 calendar is adopted Tuesday by the Board of Education.
The proposed calendar lists Monday, Aug. 23, as the first day of school and May 24, 2022, as the last day of school without snow days. It includes 170 attendance days for pupils, the same as the current academic year, and seven professional development days for teachers.
The Aug. 23 start date is the earliest possible date public school districts can begin the fall term under a state law that went into effect in 2019, restricting districts from beginning earlier than 14 days before the first Monday in September.
Many school districts, including Joplin, were granted a waiver for the current academic year because of concerns that a start date in late August would negatively affect students who had been out of in-person classes since the prior spring as a result of the pandemic. Thanks to the waiver, Joplin started classes last fall on Aug. 13.
The proposed 2021-22 calendar also includes two full weeks for Christmas break and a spring break week March 21-25, 2022. Parent/teacher conferences would be held at the end of the first and third quarters.
In other business, the board will be asked to authorize nearly $241,000 for reading intervention materials and professional development. The cost would be paid by federal Title II funds.
More than $170,000 would go toward the purchase of materials from 95% Group Inc. for all elementary schools for reading instruction and literacy intervention for K-2 students and special education students. The remaining $70,000 would go toward professional development for teachers and staff.
"This material will help provide consistent resources across our district to close reading gaps," administrators said in documentation provided to the board. "The focus will be at the K-2 level. ... Intensive professional development will also be provided, including initial training and ongoing coaching support for effective implementation."
The Joplin School District has been using the LETRS program to help teachers understand the science of reading in order to close reading gaps between students. Administrators say adding the 95% Group program could give teachers a deeper knowledge of reading instruction to build on what they've learned from LETRS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.