PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University has formed a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council.
The group will replace a body known as the University Diversity Council, and it will have a broader membership base, more responsibilities and additional resources, university officials said. It will be helmed by Deatrea Rose, director of student diversity programs.
“This is extremely important to our future. As a nation and a society, we have made little progress in assuring equity across all citizens. It's clearly time that we do more, and that we do better,” PSU President Steve Scott said in a statement. “To that end, you will see the university elevating our efforts and our commitment.”
The president said his vision for the group is to ensure that everyone feels safe and is treated fairly and equitably on campus. One of the group’s first tasks will be to complete a universitywide climate study for which a contract with a national consultant has been signed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.