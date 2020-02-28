PITTSBURG, Kan. — Area residents are invited to take a trip around the world with a night of international cuisine and cultural performances of music and dance.
The International Food and Culture Fair, hosted by PSU’s International Student Association, will run be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S. Homer St.
There is a $1 admission fee, and food samples will be served in the art gallery for $1 each while supplies last. The cultural show with live performances on stage begins at 7 p.m.
Details: 620-235-4680.
