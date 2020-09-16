PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University’s Office of Student Diversity and the Hispanics of Today student organization are kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with several activities.
Hispanics of Today will host a trivia night via Zoom today, and next week the group will feature the Hispanic Stars series on its Instagram account. At the end of September, former Hispanics of Today members will take to Instagram to demonstrate a day in the life of PSU alumni.
Hispanics of Today can be found on Instagram at @pittstatehot and at facebook.com/PSU.Hispanics.of.Today.
Additional events are being finalized, said Emely Flores, the group’s adviser and assistant director of student diversity programs.
Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. It was first proclaimed as a celebratory week in 1968 by President Lyndon B. Johnson and expanded to a full month in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan.
