PITTSBURG, Kan. — When Steven Scott finally got his turn to speak, he fought back tears.
“I can’t imagine how you honored me in this way,” the president of Pittsburg State University said Friday, to a room of almost 400 PSU community members. “This place has a great past and a bright future.”
With words that tugged his heart, and a few that jabbed his ribs, several speakers paid tribute to the president Friday during a special retirement ceremony. Speakers included philanthropist Gene Bicknell; Freeman Health System President and CEO Paula Baker; Scott’s brother and former Walmart CEO, Lee Scott; and Provost Howard Smith.
The program was led by Andy Tompkins, former president and CEO of the Kansas Board of Regents. It also included musical performances from students, and three videos.
In addition, a photo exhibit of Scott and projects he led was displayed in a gallery. Scott said those photos alone moved him to tears, despite the fact that he had been there for each of those photos.
Scott’s accomplishments as president over the last 13 years were championed by the speakers. Since his appointment in 2009, the university has faced a recession, funding shortfalls from the state and the pandemic.
Yet PSU survived and thrived, speakers pointed out. Thanks to his fundraising prowess, the university was able to complete several capital projects, such as a renovated Overman Student Center, the Block22 residential and commercial development downtown, and the Plaster Center.
One of the biggest capital projects housed the ceremony — the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. Bicknell said Scott had a strong — sometimes aggressive — ability to get people to invest in the university.
“He is quite a gorilla,” Bicknell said. “You ought to hear him roar.”
Baker noted Scott’s accomplishments extended beyond fundraising, pointing to the creation of a doctor of nursing practice degree — a program that is more important that ever because of the high demand for nurses, Baker said.
But Baker also praised Scott’s mentorship and support for others.
“When I was named the new president of Freeman, he was my first call after my husband,” Baker said. “I will forever remember how excited he was for me. That was the first of many calls to follow, as I sought his counsel and wisdom.”
Smith used Scott’s trademark “wow” against him as he listed Scott’s accomplishments, including helping to raise more than $126 million in private donations over the last 13 years.
Smith said that every part of the university has Scott’s fingerprint on it. He also pointed to how Scott encouraged mentorship and leadership in others.
“Legacy is not leaving something for people,” Smith said. “It’s leaving something in people. You can’t walk around this university without seeing his impact.”
His sense of humor and self-deprecating style were also highlighted. One of the three videos was more of a roast than a toast, revealing his family’s nickname of “Goober” and his hatred of the color green (one of the colors of rival university Missouri Southern State University).
Scott has been with PSU for more than 30 years, including as a student. The PSU graduate eventually became a faculty member. He also served as chair of the Department of Special Services and Leadership and the dean of the College of Education, before becoming the university’s provost and vice president for academic affairs.
“There is an amazing level of private support and community support for this campus. It has been there forever,” Scott said after the ceremony. “We’re blessed by that, and it gives me confidence that things will continue to move along. I won’t be a spectator, I’ll help wherever I can. But I’m excited about the future.”
Next president
The search for the university’s next president is nearing completion. Allen Schmidt, a member of the Kansas Board of Regents who attended Friday’s program, said the board will announce the new president at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8.
