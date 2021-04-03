PITTSBURG, Kan. — The PSU Jazz Ensemble will present a virtual live concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 12, to be broadcast online from the Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University.
Patrons may watch at facebook.com/bicknellcenter and at pittstate.tv. The band will wear special performance masks and bell covers and use distance seating.
The performance will include great jazz standards like George Gershwin’s “Love Is Here to Stay” and the classic Count Basie arrangement of “April in Paris," as well as contemporary works like "Lost Words” by jazz trombonist Marshall Gilkes and “First Circle,” a fusion work by Missouri composer-guitarist Pat Metheny.
Following the broadcast, the concert will be archived at pittstate.tv for viewing at any time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.