PITTSBURG, Kan. — In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pittsburg State University will offer a few modified children's camps this summer.
• PSU's Nature Reach will offer two virtual camps June 22-26. One will be for children in kindergarten, and the other will be for children who have completed the first, second and third grades.
They will be taught via Zoom by Delia Lister, director of Nature Reach, and will include a virtual live animal encounter. Lister will create custom kits for each camper with binoculars, supplies and instructions for activities. Parents will need to supply markers/crayons, paper, scissors, glue and an empty two-liter plastic bottle.
Cost: $70. Details: pittstate.edu/department/naturereach.
• The PSU Nature Reach prekindergarten summer reading program is being planned for July in two morning sessions for 3- to 5-year-olds, with a limit of 15 children per session. Each session will feature a story and live animal or group of animals that are part of the story.
Cost: $5 per session. Details: pittstate.edu/department/naturereach.
• The PSU engineering technology department and School of Construction are planning summer workshops for children ages 9 to 14.
Level I of robotics camp will be from 9 a.m. to noon on July 6-10, and Level II will be from 9 a.m. to noon on July 13-17. Campers will learn teamwork, programming, brainstorming, construction techniques, robotic basics and electromechanics by building robots using LEGO Mindstorms. The camp will culminate in a competition.
Level I of construction camp will be from 1 to 4 p.m.on July 6-10, and Level II will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 13-17. Campers will learn about the materials, processes and design methods involved in construction, and will use basic tools to build birdhouses and doghouses.
Modifications for the camps will include hand sanitizer, staggered breaks, small-group work, and face masks, if needed.
Cost: $100 per session. Details: https://bit.ly/35QLFxm. Refunds will be offered if the camps are canceled by July.
