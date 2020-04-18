PITTSBURG, Kan. — A unique scavenger hunt being offered by Pittsburg State University's library services department will provide the community a way to observe Earth Day, nationally observed on April 22.
This year will mark the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day, a day when millions in the country came together to rally and raise awareness of environmental issues of the time. The day inspired environmental legislation and the development of the Environmental Protection Agency.
In an effort to continue raising awareness, PSU is issuing the 2020 Earth Week Virtual Challenge. The challenge will be available through the Axe Library website at axe.pittstate.edu/outreach/axe-news.html through Saturday.
Included on the website are directions for the GooseChase scavenger hunt game app and various games codes. The Axe Library website at axe.pittstate.edu/index.html also provides the public access to projects, activities for children and families, and more.
Details: jleon@pittstate.edu.
