PITTSBURG, Kan. — The presidential search committee at Pittsburg State University is now accepting applications and nominations for the position, the Kansas Board of Regents announced Tuesday.
The search committee is looking for an "inspiring, approachable leader of integrity" who will be "dynamic, politically astute (and) forward-thinking," the governing board said. The individual must also be student-focused, must have knowledge of and experience in higher education issues, and embrace core PSU values of diversity, community, innovation and sustainability.
"The successful candidate must be able to balance academic and administrative excellence with the ability to be the voice and face of the university in the city, state and the region," the governing board said in its announcement. "The president must work diligently to support a collaborative governance environment, using a consultative style with attentiveness to professional development for faculty and staff. The president will lend progressive guidance to a new strategic plan and will be an authentic collaborator who continually strives to improve the student experience."
For a complete list of attributes and characteristics sought in applicants, or for information on how to apply or nominate a candidate, go to pittstate.edu/presidentialsearch.
The new president will succeed Steve Scott, who announced over the summer that he will retire in June 2022. For the past three decades, Scott has worked at PSU as a faculty member in the College of Education, chairman of the department of special services and leadership studies, dean of the College of Education, vice president for academic affairs, and provost. He became president in 2009.
