PITTSBURG, Kan. — Instead of taking an ordinary summer job, some area high school students and undergraduates are working with researchers during a summer internship program in Pittsburg in pursuit of renewable energy sources.
Eight regional high school students have joined forces with two college undergrads in the quest of creating clean energy sources that can reduce the world’s carbon footprint.
The group is collaborating with scientists and graduate students at the Kansas Polymer Research Center at PSU for eight weeks this summer. The interns meet every Monday and Tuesday and work about 20 hours per week for $8 an hour.
“We’re dealing with physics, chemistry, biology and all sciences, so any chance I get to learn, I try to take it,” said Parker Neely, a 15-year-old junior at Columbus High School.
This is the second year for the summer internship program, which is funded through a series of grants from the Polymer Chemistry Program at PSU, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and NASA. Ram Gupta, associate professor for the department of chemistry at the center, said the internship allows students to work on their resume and gain valuable workforce skills.
“Two years ago, we had a student from Coffeyville who commuted, and she published two papers with us and went to Stanford on a full ride,” Gupta said. “Last year, we had a student from Cottey College, and they received a $40,000 per year scholarship, and they can choose any program in the world. The opportunities are endless.”
Batteries, fuel cells
Housed inside the Tyler Research Center at PSU, the Kansas Polymer Research Center focuses on polymer research and development based on renewable resources, with a strong core competence in polyurethanes and electroactive materials. Polymers are materials made up of many repeating units.
After arriving earlier this month, the students have been using 3D printers to create nanostructure materials, which can be used for batteries, supercapacitors or fuel cells to produce clean energy.
Fuel cells are power sources that can convert energy caused by a chemical reaction into usable electric power. Unlike batteries, fuel cells don’t require recharging and can use hydrogen as fuel, making it carbon-free.
“You put water into it, and the water dissociates, which creates hydrogen and oxygen,” said Ram Gupta’s daughter, Anjali Gupta, a 16-year-old Pittsburg High School junior who enrolled in the internship program. “That creates energy to power numerous things. Since it only produces hydrogen and oxygen, it has zero carbon emissions. It’s great for the environment, and the oxygen is very useful in the medical field where it can be used in places like hospitals.”
“There’s a lot of real life application,” said Isabella Earp, a 17-year-old senior at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park. “I really wanted to do this internship and was hesitant because of the two-hour drive. But I came down, and it was worth it because we have so many opportunities that are outside of the research that we’re getting paid for.”
Maddie Ellis, a 17-year-old Pittsburg High School senior, plans to pursue a career in pharmacy and said the program has been extremely rewarding. She noted how her career development plans were curtailed due to the pandemic, but this internship can help her stand out from other college applicants.
“Especially with COVID-19, I have a lot of gaps in my science education, and this is really helping my resume since I’m lacking a lot of science that I should have,” Ellis said. “I’m learning a lot more than if I was just in a classroom setting. I was supposed to job shadow at the pharmacy in Pittsburg, but COVID shut that down, so I’m lacking that, but this is definitely helping me.”
‘Great exposure’
The program also allows the students to gain experience in labs with top-notch equipment like a scanning electron microscope, which uses electron beams to scan samples in order to produce high-resolution images.
Edilawit Mehari, 20, one of the undergraduates, is studying health sciences with a minor in chemistry at Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri, with the hopes of working in the medical field. She said she never had the opportunity to operate that type of equipment before the internship program and is grateful for the diversity in research.
“We’re so lucky to be working with these instruments because back in my country (Ethiopia), I think we only have one facility with this kind of electron microscope, and we’re not allowed to see it,” Mehari said. “I was really excited for this internship because I get to work on polymer chemistry and capacitors, so it’s great exposure because we don’t have most of these things at my college.”
The group’s research efforts could not only benefit the planet but provide the educational foundation for future workforce development in the plastic and polymer industry. Kansas is ranked 24th in the nation in plastics industry employment. Plastics and dependent industries combined employ 400,000 people in the state, according to data from the Plastics Industry Association. Polymer industries are among the largest employers in chemistry and materials.
“It’s been giving me good life skills and also research skills that I can apply in the future,” Mehari said. “This is just the first step to an ongoing process. There are so many things that we can do after this and so much research that we can apply.”
Peyton Kalmar, a 21-year-old PSU senior majoring in biochemistry, planned on returning home to Turon, Kansas, for the summer but enrolled in the program, and now has an interest in supercapacitors.
“We’re getting a lot of experience learning on this equipment and gaining lab experience,” he said. “I’ve also really enjoyed getting to know some of the people here, and I wish I had known about this sooner. I would highly recommend it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.