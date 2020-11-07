PITTSBURG, Kan. — A social work student at Pittsburg State University has organized an event that encourages the community to take action against climate change and pollution.
Walking Out of Waste, developed by Audrey LaVere, will take place at 10:30 a.m. today beginning at Carnie Smith Stadium on the PSU campus. The event is open to the public; LaVere will lead the group in a walk around Pittsburg to pick up trash.
"Walking Out of Waste is an engaging opportunity for students and community members to safely come together, masked and socially distanced, to take responsibility for contributions to the waste pollution problem that our world is facing," LaVere said in an email to the Globe. "By walking and picking up pieces of waste in our town, neighborhoods and natural environments, we will relieve the environment of part of the problem."
The project was developed through LaVere's studies in the social work program at PSU. Over the summer, she focused an independent study course on recycling, learning about the processes of and statistics about the country's waste management system. Her research made her take notice of the waste in her immediate environment, she said.
"One particular fact immediately got my attention and sparked my passion — every single piece of plastic that has ever been created still exists somewhere today," she said. "Along with trying to implement more sustainable practices such as reducing and reusing as much as possible, I also started picking up these polluting materials everywhere that I walked. I have continued this to the present day and do not plan on stopping anytime soon."
But LaVere said she soon realized she needed to get her community — both on and off the campus — involved, and Walking Out of Waste was launched.
Plastic pollution has become a significant issue for the U.S. The equivalent of as many as 1,300 plastic grocery bags per person is landing in places such as oceans and roadways, according to a new study of U.S. plastic trash.
In 2016 — the last year enough data was available and before several countries cracked down on imports of American waste — the United States generated 46.3 million tons of plastic waste, by far the most in the world. Between 2.7% and 5.3% of that was mismanaged — not burned, placed in landfills or otherwise disposed of properly, according to the study that was published recently in the journal Science Advances.
Between 1.2 million and 2.5 million tons of plastic generated in the U.S. were dropped on land, rivers, lakes and oceans as litter, were illegally dumped or shipped abroad then not properly disposed of, the study found.
LaVere hopes the public will join her in addressing what she calls a pressing social issue.
"My broader objective is for individuals to realize that they do have a part in the destruction of the earth, as well as having a part in saving the earth," she said. "I have learned that while taking individual action is the first step, that is difficult to maintain, and teamwork is the ultimate way to bring about a change."
For more information or to sign up for Walking Out of Waste, go to https://fb.me/e/5Z5D4LAsr or @mychange_is_yourchange on Instagram.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
