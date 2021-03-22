PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University International Showcase is planned for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.
Hosted by the PSU International Student Association, the event is a modified version of the popular International Food & Culture Fair, which is typically held in early March and open to the community. This year’s showcase will not include food, but it will continue to feature music and cultural performances by students from a diverse list of countries.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, seating limitations will be in effect for those wishing to attend in person. Seating in the Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall will be capped at 230; of those, 100 seats will be designated for community members and 100 will be for PSU students.
A limited number of tickets are available. They are free but required, and they can be picked up at the PSU International Office in Room 118 of Whitesitt Hall.
The event also will be livestreamed. The livestream may be viewed at pittstate.tv and at facebook.com/BicknellCenter. It will be archived at pittstate.tv for viewing later on demand.
“We’re so fortunate to have not only a wonderfully diverse mix of international students from around the world, but also a community that for many years has supported and engaged with those students,” said Aaron Hurt, director of international programs and services at PSU, in a statement. “Adapting to this format this year will mean an opportunity for them to still share their talents, with the added bonus that many of our alumni and prospective students in other countries will be able to tune in, too.”
For information, contact the International Programs and Services office at iss@pittstate.edu or 620-235-4680.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.