PITTSBURG, Kan. — The community is invited this week to virtually view presentations in this year's Pittsburg State University Research Colloquium.
Undergraduate and graduate students will present research they've conducted with faculty on topics in the categories of Sciences and Technology: Business, Education and Humanities; Creative Works; and Topical Literature Reviews.
Research projects include a pilot study on detection of lead in residential garden soil in the Tri-State mining area, educational needs regarding concussion in youth athletes, the prevalence of West Nile virus in area mosquitoes, and assessing the health literacy of diabetic patients in rural Southeast Kansas.
To view the projects, go to pittstate.instructure.com/courses/1096310 starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
