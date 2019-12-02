PITTSBURG, Kan. — An exhibit of the work of Pittsburg State University’s new business of art class will be on display from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Foundry, 402 N. Broadway.
Works will include watercolor, digital art, charcoal and acrylic paintings. Artists have taken reference photos, used their imagination and observed current-day settings to create original artwork.
Exhibition merchandise also will be for sale. The artists will be available to discuss their work and their research into the project.
From 4:15 to 5:15 p.m., guests can hear bluegrass fiddle and picking by PSU students Glenn Sigler and Edith Sigler and by PSU staff member Tim Anderson.
Details: 620-235-4302 or sbowman@pittstate.edu.
