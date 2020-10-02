PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University will begin a campuswide diversity climate study as part of the university’s long-term strategic diversity plan.
PSU has contracted with an outside vendor, Viewfinder Campus Climate Surveys, to administer the survey.
“Understanding our campus climate is an important step toward ensuring our institution’s future success and that of all our students and employees,” PSU President Steve Scott said in a statement. “Diversity and inclusion have become an increasingly integral focal point for Pittsburg State.”
The survey, which will be online through Nov. 6, is designed to show which areas need more work in order to strengthen policies and initiatives. Responses will remain anonymous.
