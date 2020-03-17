PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University faculty will deliver courses via alternate methods through the end of the spring semester. Faculty will begin the transition this week; classes will resume March 30.
Residence halls on campus will close starting Monday. All residential international students and a small number of domestic students who cannot return to their permanent residences will be allowed to stay, but they may be moved to a different room. The closure doesn't apply to Block22.
In-person commencement ceremonies in May, and all commencement-related activities, have been canceled.
“We know how disappointing this is, as it’s an important milestone that all of us — not just students, but also staff and faculty — look forward to each semester that marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another,” President Steve Scott said in a statement. “We will soon begin work on alternative ways to celebrate this great accomplishment, and graduates will be welcomed to walk at future ceremonies.”
