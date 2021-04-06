PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University Dance Research & Symposium, "A Light on the Horizon," is planned for Wednesday, April 14, at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.
It will be open to a live audience of 500 and will be livestreamed for remote viewing at pittstate.tv and facebook.com/bicknellcenter.
Featured will be 60 PSU students performing 16 dances, each with a compelling story. The evening also will feature a hip-hop performance and a pom performance by PSU Crimson and Gold dancers. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a display of research projects in the lobby of the Bicknell Center, followed by the performances at 7:30 p.m. in the Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall.
The event is hosted by the PSU dance minor program under the direction of professor Janice Jewett.
