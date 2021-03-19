PITTSBURG, Kan. — Individuals who want to move from working in industry to teaching in their career field at a high school or community college, or who already are teaching and need to meet state certification requirements, soon will be able to via a new online degree option offered by Pittsburg State University.
Starting this fall, a student may earn an associate degree in career and technical education with 60 credit hours in 18 to 24 months. Because it’s an online program, the degree can be earned while a student continues to work.
For more information about the degree or to enroll, go to kccte.pittstate.edu or call 620-235-4637.
