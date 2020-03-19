PITTSBURG, Kan. — Most facilities at Pittsburg State University will close for two weeks starting on Monday.
Employees who are able to work remotely, as determined by their supervisor, will do so. A small number of employees will be required to work on campus. All employees will continue to be paid, including student employees.
Most campus buildings will be closed during this time, including Axe Library, the Student Rec Center, labs, offices, and other physical space. Bryant Student Health Center will remain open to serve students.
Coursework will resume March 30.
