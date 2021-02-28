PITTSBURG, Kan. — Faculty, staff and students at Pittsburg State University this week will celebrate a virtual Apple Day, the university's oldest continuous tradition.
"Apple Day is a very special tradition filled with fun and celebration," said Mary Mercer, program coordinator with Campus Activities. "Today, faculty, staff and students come together to celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions made by members of our PSU community."
The university will honor and recognize individuals through:
• The Good Apple Award, which honors a recent graduate who is putting into practice what it means to be a Gorilla and in doing so is making an impact in their career field and the community.
• The Distinguished Service Award, which in 2000 was renamed the Dr. Ralf J. Thomas Distinguished Service Award in memory of a retired faculty member who volunteered his service to the PSU Alumni Association for 22 years.
• Outstanding Faculty Awards.
• The Golden Gorilla Award, which recognizes students for their significant achievements in service, campus and community involvement, and academics.
• Professors Beyond the Classroom Grant Awards, which are funded by the PSU Student Government Association for faculty who use the money to positively affect students.
"In addition to formal recognition, students write notes of gratitude to faculty and staff members," Mercer said. "This year we have collected nearly 250 notes to give to faculty."
The heart of the Apple Day tradition is Faculty Senate members handing out apples to students and the annual apple dessert contest. Those activities have been modified this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Gorilla Activities Board is working with our Sodexo catering team to pass out prepackaged bake and no-bake dessert kits," Mercer said. "Students will be able to pick up a kit, make their own apple dessert and share their final products on social media. Faculty Senate has pivoted and will pass out bright red apple stress balls to students."
Apple Day has its roots in the beginnings of PSU, which was first located in a borrowed building in downtown Pittsburg. Its founder, R.S. Russ, and the Pittsburg mayor lobbied to get lawmakers to approve funding for a permanent building in the early part of the 20th century.
During his lobbying, Russ broke a legislative rule by sitting in a legislator’s seat during the session. The Legislature fined the Pittsburg delegation a barrel of apples, which Russ and the mayor paid and distributed among lawmakers.
The Legislature approved the request for an appropriation to fund the school. When the local delegation returned to Pittsburg, students followed in the Legislature’s lead and fined the faculty a barrel of apples, which faculty paid and distributed to the students. The faculty have done so every year since.
