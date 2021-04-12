Public input is sought this week as the Joplin Police Department undergoes assessment to renew its accreditation.
The virtual assessment will be conducted by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, which was created in 1979 to allow law enforcement agencies to voluntarily demonstrate their ability to meet professionally recognized criteria. The accreditation process requires law enforcement agencies to comply with standards in the areas of policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services.
Each accredited agency must undergo a reassessment once every four years to maintain its accreditation. The Joplin Police Department was first accredited by CALEA in 2008, and it received renewed accreditation in 2011, 2014 and 2017.
As part of the assessment, Joplin police employees and members of the public may offer comments during a telephone call-in session from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Those wishing to participate can call the police department at 417-623-3131, ext. 422, with the caller's information to be recorded and forwarded to the commission for a callback.
The police department also will host a public information session for employees and members of the public to offer comments in person. The session will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Joplin Public Safety Training Facility, 5502 Swede Lane. The commission's assessment team will be present virtually via Microsoft Teams.
Individuals are asked to keep their comments to 10 minutes or less. Comments must address the department's ability to comply with CALEA standards, which are available for review at the front desk at the police station, 303 E. Third St.
Written comments may be mailed directly to CALEA, 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155; or emailed to calea@calea.org.
