Public comment is sought by the Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization on amendments to the 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program.
The TIP contains transportation and transit projects in the Joplin metropolitan area that are partially funded by federal transportation programs over a four-year period.
The proposed TIP amendment adds five new projects. The amendments have been requested by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The proposed amendments can be viewed on the JATSO website at www.joplinmo.org/DocumentCenter/View/11683/TIP-Amendment-7 involving bridge repairs in the Joplin area.
The public comment period concludes at noon Friday.
Comments on the amendments can be submitted to Rachel Holcomb by phone at 417-624-0820, ext. 1514, or by email at rholcomb@joplinmo.org.
