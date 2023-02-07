NEOSHO, Mo. — Concerned residents of both Newton and McDonald counties met recently with representatives of the Harry S Truman Coordinating Council to share concerns about material being billed as fertilizer and spread on rural pastures.
In response to those concerns, the HSTCC has announced a public forum for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Newton County Fair Building, 700 Field St., near the fairgrounds. Newton and McDonald commissioners and representatives of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will be in attendance. Representatives of Denali Water Solutions and the Missouri Fertiilizer Control Board also have been invited, as have area lawmakers.
A number of area residents in both counties say they are concerned and want to know more about what some call a “sludge” product offered by Denali to area farmers as a free alternative to more expensive synthetic fertilizers.
Denali, based in Russelville, Arkansas, identifies itself as "a specialty waste and environmental services company" that recycles waste in ways it claims are "sustainable, can be beneficially reused, and reduce or eliminate the use of landfills."
According to the minutes from a July 2022 McDonald County Commission meeting, a representative of Denali was questioned about what was being brought into the county.
When asked about it, Denali representative Jimmy Merdis “explained that there are two types of sludge: Industrial Byproduct (industrial customers) and Biosolids (wastewater from municipalities).”
“Denali is not spreading biosolids in McDonald County,” according to the minutes.
Denali representatives also were asked about testing for chemicals, including PFAs, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. These are manmade chemicals that are long-lasting and have been found in the air, soil and water, as well as in the blood of people and animals. They have been linked to harmful health effects in both animals and people, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Michelle Helton, from Denali, told commissioners there was no way to test for those chemicals.
At that meeting, according to the minutes, Brooks McNeill, with the Missouri DNR, also told commissioners that the state does not include PFAs in its regulations and that the EPA has no approved method for testing for them in "sludge."
Residents react
During a recent gathering of concerned residents, John Hobbs, former McDonald County Commissioner and retired MU Extension agent for McDonald County, was among those who wanted more answers.
“Industrial waste could be a lot more serious and detrimental than the biosolids,” Hobbs said. "What I would like to ask Denali is why they don’t call it agricultural waste if it is such good stuff, instead of industrial waste?”
Local cattlemen Randy Drake added: “If it was such good stuff, they’d be charging for it.”
Newton County Commissioner David Osborn wanted to know what questions have been asked by other government officials, including legislators.
“For some reason there are laws that allow these companies to bring that sludge across the Missouri state line," Osborn said. "That’s my question, Why is that being allowed?”
Ronnie Rogers, a retired veterinarian who is vice president of the McDonald County Soil and Water Conservation District, said he has reached out to the Missouri Fertilizer Control Board to seek answers regarding who has responsibility for fertilizers spread in Missouri.
“I spoke with Mark Murphy, program manager for the Missouri Fertilizer Control Board, and the job description for the board is to make sure that all the fertilizer companies and the co-ops and anybody selling fertilizer meets the minimum requirements on nitrogen, phosphorus and potash and they issue fertilizer application permits,” Rogers said.
Hobbs, (at the same meeting) presented what he said was a document from a 2021 test done by Denali at a lagoon in eastern McDonald County where the waste material is stored before it is applied to fields. While the test revealed nitrogen, phosphate, and potash, he said it was the other ingredients that were concerning.
“You can see there are other chemicals in the report, such as arsenic, chromium, and copper,” Hobbs said. “So, you’re not getting pure nutrients.”
“So what you’re saying is it is not good for water?” Osborn asked.
“Yes, it is not good for water,” Hobbs responded.
Nick Neese, Newton County resident, told of an experience he had with the free fertilizer he had several years ago.
“Some of my neighbors were getting this stuff so I talked to the salesman, asking a lot of questions, and asked, ‘If this stuff is so good why aren’t crop people using it? He just said they were working on it.”
He also said drivers who were delivering the sludge warned that “this stuff will burn things down.”
“Well, push came to shove, and I went ahead, but I asked for a data sheet,” Neese said. “They were spreading it with a large truck and boom. Within just a few hours everything was turned brown and if it happened to get on leaves and trees … dead. It just knocked things quick.”
He said he was never given a data sheet prior to the fertilizer being spread. After observing the immediate result of the fertilizer, Neese traveled back out to the pasture location and was confronted with a strong odor.
“This particular stuff it almost smelled like a fuel truck had turned over. It was stout,” Neese said. “I got to looking and it was pretty slick and oily. It had suffocated the plants.”
It took three to four months for the grass to come back, and Neese said he saw no benefit.
“I did get a data sheet on it,” Neese said. “Zero nitrogen, I mean the potash was way low, but it did have the parts per million on a whole lot of other stuff.”
Denali responds
Asked about what it is bringing into Southwest Missouri, Denali Water Solutions released a statement: "Denali repurposes and recycles multiple organic waste streams in the lower 48 states and Puerto Rico in an effort to reduce society’s dependence and reliance on landfills, reduce carbon and methane impacts on the environment, reduce water consumption, provide American farmers an alternative to expensive chemical fertilizers and help stabilize food costs to consumers. Our focus is to assure highly valuable organic residuals and nutrients are not thrown away, but beneficially recycled or repurposed for use as either fuels, feeds or fertilizers. We live by the old adage, 'Waste not, want not.' "
The company also noted the high costs of chemical fertilizer and said there is "exponential increased demand for organic alternatives" from farmers, and that it works with state agencies and regulators to assure compliance, environmental protection, and safety as our highest priority.
"We strive to always protect the environment, meet or exceed compliance in every state, and provide the best value to our customers. Our distribution of high-demand residual fertilizers is often transportation dependent, which we carefully monitor to control costs and reduce carbon emissions, while providing American farmers value regardless of where they live and grow crops. Food processing residuals registered as fertilizers or soil amendments with state agencies are delivered to multiple farming operations depending on farmer demand."
Rogers said the goal right now is to learn more about the product and pass that information along to the public.
“We have talked to politicians, talked to law enforcement, and we’ve talked to a lot of people and where we stand right now is to inform all the property owners in Missouri of the possible risk they are taking,” Rogers said.
Carrie Campbell, HSTCC executive director, said the creation of a committee is also part of the plan on Friday, with the goal being to research the issue further and come up with recommendations and solutions.
During a December meeting of the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, Campbell also announced the group's work on two grants for water testing in order to locate potential water contamination in both Newton and McDonald County.
The grants will focus on Spring and Elk rivers in Southwest Missouri, and their tributaries.
The HSTCC environmental planner also will be doing well water testing and surface water testing.
HSTCC has worked in the past to write and implement grants focusing on a variety of topics including clean water and protecting waterways.
