Public hearings will be held in November on a rate-increase case that Liberty Utilities has filed with state regulators.
The hearings will be conducted virtually by WebEx and telephone conference and also streamed live on the Missouri Public Service Commission’s website at psc.mo.gov.
Liberty filed a request with the PSC to increase gross annual electric revenues by $79.9 million, and it would result in two increases for its Missouri customers.
If approved in full, Liberty’s first request would raise by $12.76 per month — 9.68% — the bill of its typical electric customer in Missouri, defined as someone using around 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month. That part of the increase would recover the Joplin-based utility’s recent investment in wind turbines, solar, smart meters, infrastructure upgrades and more.
The other part of the request, if approved, would appear as a new line item on customers’ bills and would cover the cost of natural gas during the arctic weather in February, when Midwest utilities experienced record price spikes. It would be $7.08 per month for 13 years, which is more than $84 per year, or more than $1,000 total for that same typical customer.
The requests will be reviewed by the staff of the Missouri PSC and the Missouri Office of Public Counsel, which will make recommendations to the commissioners. A decision is not expected until next spring.
To attend the virtual public hearing by telephone, at the time of the hearing, call toll-free 1-855-718-6621, listen to the prompt and enter the meeting number (access code) and the password of 0312, followed by #.
To participate by video/internet, visit the website www.webex.com. You can also download the Cisco WebEx meetings application on a mobile device, laptop, desktop or tablet before the hearing and join the meeting at the hearing time by entering the corresponding access code and password listed below.
Members of the public who want to provide statements for the virtual public hearing should sign up by sending their first and last name, phone number, email address and the hearing that they wish to attend to pscinfo@psc.mo.gov or by calling 1-800-392-4211 by 5 p.m. the day before the hearing.
A PSC staff conducted question-and-answer session will be held at the beginning of each virtual public hearing. The formal virtual public hearing will begin at the conclusion of the question-and-answer session. Virtual public hearings will be held at:
• Noon, Nov. 15. The access code is 1778 21 4312.
• 6 p.m., Nov. 17. The access code is 1776 00 3784.
• 6 p.m., Nov. 18. The access code is 1776 48 0348.
Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the virtual public hearings as addressed by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the Missouri Public Service Commission at least 10 days before the virtual public hearing at one of the following numbers: Consumer Services Hotline at 1-800-392-4211 or TDD Hotline at 1-800-829-7541.
Individuals wishing to mail comments should send them to the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102. They can also be sent electronically using the commission’s electronic filing system at https://psc.mo.gov/General/Submit_Comments. When submitting comments, refer to File No. ER-2021-0312.
Rate issues
Liberty has spent several years building 69 wind turbines at its North Fork Ridge Wind Farm in Barton County, another 69 turbines at its Kings Point Wind Farm near Golden City and another 139 turbines at its Neosho Ridge Wind Farm north of Parsons, Kansas.
Together, the three wind farms will produce 600 megawatts of power for the utility and are a key part of its transition to renewable energy.
The three wind farms represent an overall investment of $1.2 billion.
Under Missouri regulatory rules, utilities are not allowed to ask for a rate increase until the investment is “used and useful,” meaning it is online and fully operational, which the wind farms are now, according to company officials.
The rate request also includes recovery for $43.5 million the company has invested in smart meters for its Missouri customers and several million it has invested in its first solar farm.
Smart meters are digital meters that, when fully installed, allow customers to access near real-time information about their energy usage.
Earlier this year, Liberty also completed a 2.2-megawatt solar farm near Prosperity in Jasper County. Liberty officials have said the solar farm is a pilot project and that more solar operations are planned around the area.
Utility officials say they also have made investments to strengthen and improve their system, including new substations, thousands of wildlife guards to prevent outages and sectionalizing devices that automatically isolate an outage to as few customers as possible.
The request also includes the cost of retiring debt for its Asbury coal-fired generating station north of Joplin; the plant has been converted to the Asbury Renewables Operations Center, said Wilson.
The other part of the rate increase will cover Liberty’s cost of buying natural gas when prices spiked in February because of the extreme and prolonged cold snap throughout the Midwest and the South that Liberty and other utilities said created record demand and even forced rolling power interruptions.
Temperatures fell as low as minus 15 degrees in Joplin on Feb. 16. Liberty said its wind turbines continued to operate, but it reduced production at its gas plants because of availability and at its coal plants because of coal freezing up.
Aaron Doll, senior director of energy strategy, said previously that market prices for a megawatt of energy typically average around $20 that time of year, but prices spiked to $4,000 for a sustained four- or five-day period.
The cost of the fuel is passed through to customers and typically shows up as a separate charge or credit on customer bills.
Libery also filed a request with the Kansas Corporation Commission to adjust base electric rates for its Kansas customers.
