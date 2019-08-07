A public hearing will be held Thursday on an application for tax increment financing for the proposed $80 million Boomtown Central retail district on 32nd Street, east of Range Line.
The hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. on the fifth floor of City Hall at 602 S. Main St. by the city of Joplin's Tax Increment Financing Commission.
The applicant is a Lake of the Ozarks developer who proposes a two-phase redevelopment plan on 45 acres of the original John Q. Hammons property east of Sam's Club. The development would be anchored by a Menard's home improvement store and could include a new movie theater and restaurants.
In addition to seeking approval of the redevelopment plan and a recommendation that the City Council approve the plan, the developer will seek a declaration that the property is suitable for a TIF because it is blighted. Blighted, in this case, would be a declaration that the property is not providing optimal use or tax revenue because it is vacant.
A TIF collects half of the new sales and property taxes generated by the development for up to 23 years to repay the developer's costs for building infrastructure the city would otherwise have to provide.
