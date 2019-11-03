A public hearing will be held by the Joplin City Council on Monday on a proposal to rezone property between 19th and 20th streets west of Highview Avenue.
Developer Brad Fagan has requested a zoning change from residential to neighborhood commercial on four lots located at 2818, 2824, 2828 and 2832 E. 19th St. Although the addresses are on 19th Street, a city staff report states that any commercial property would be fronted on 20th Street.
The report also states there has been no interest in building houses on that property since the former residential area was destroyed in the 2011 tornado.
The council will be asked to approve the annual grant money that funds a program used by nonprofit organizations to assess and recommend services to homeless people who need shelter. A grant of $25,000 is proposed to fund personnel and office expenses to operate what is called the coordinated entry program, which is administered by Economic Security Corp.
The funding comes from the city's Community Development Block Grant provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The council also will be asked to authorize $17,000 from those grant funds for the yearly operation costs of the Homeless Management Information System. That's a computer database that tracks the total number, special conditions, needs and demographics of homeless residents who seek assistance, which a city staff report states is critical information that is used to obtain non-city funding for local organizations that work to prevent homelessness or assist homeless people.
The money is used to pay the expenses of collecting and reporting the data.
Also on the agenda is a request to authorize a purchase order to Superion for the city's primary computer software programs.
Information technology director Mark Morris reports that the city has used Superion products for 19 years. No bids are required because Superion is the sole provider of the city software, Morris wrote in a staff report.
The budgeted amounts for the software are $237,324 and $162,784, the latter to provide technical upgrades and day-to-day support activities, Morris reported.
