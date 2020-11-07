MONETT, Mo. — A public memorial service honoring the life of Russ Moreland, the Monett School District superintendent who died earlier this week, is slated at 11 a.m. today at the Burl Fowler Stadium/Monett football field, 1116 E Cleveland in Monett.
Moreland died Tuesday at age 50, the school district announced this week. He had roughly 20 years of administrative experience and was named Monett's superintendent in June 2018 following a five-year stint as superintendent in Pierce City.
A private service held by the family will be scheduled for a later date.
The family has established the “Russ Moreland Memorial Fund” to benefit future education needs.
Donations to the fund can be made at http://cfozarks.org/moreland
