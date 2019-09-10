Patricia L. Hughes CARL JUNCTION, MO - Patricia Louise Hughes, 72, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Parker Mortuary. Visitation 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary.
Ida Mae Johnson Skaggs Lancaster, 95, of Joplin, MO, passed away on September 8, 2019 from long-term health problems. Ms. Lancaster was born to Nicolas Eugene Johnson and Thelma Mae Leigh on September 2, 1924 in Waynoka, OK. Later, Ms. Lancaster relocated to Canadian, Texas when her father t…
