An 18-year-old man from Purcell suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision at 12:20 a.m. Friday on County Road 230, one mile north of Oronogo in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jackson L. Ward, 18, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage, the patrol said.
Ward was was pulling out of a private drive in a Chrysler PT Cruiser when his vehicle hit a westbound car head-on that was driven by Maria R. Pichardo Rubi, 28, of Carthage, the patrol said.
