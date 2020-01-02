Mother Nature has a fantastic fireworks show planned for Friday.
The Quadrantids meteor shower is expected to peak Friday night into Saturday. During past years, the shower has produced 60 to 200 meteors per hour, according to information from NASA.
And this year is expected to be particularly good, said Josh Cochran, an astronomer with the PSU-Greenbush Astrophysical Observatory.
"This shower is timed pretty nicely for North America," Cochran said. "The peak of this one, from what I've been reading, is looking to be at about 3 a.m. That means for us, the moon will be out of the way, and we'll have a very dark sky. If you get up and put on a hat and coat, you should have a good show."
The shower gets its name from a now-obsolete constellation. In 1795, a French astronomer identified the constellation Quadrans Muralis, named from an early astronomical observational tool, according to NASA. It was located between the modern constellations of Bootes and Draco, near the end of the Big Dipper's handle.
Because showers are named for the constellations from which they appear to come, people should keep their eyes fixed to the north, underneath the North Star, Cochran said.
And depending on where you live, you may not even have to leave your home, even if you live in a city.
"It will depend on how you are oriented in the town," Cochran said. "Because the radiant will be below the celestial pole star, what will happen is that some of the meteors will streak down toward the horizon, and you may not see those. The ones that streak up overhead should be splendid to view, even in town."
Cochran said meteor showers are astronomy for everybody — no special equipment is needed, and it's not necessary to go to a remote mountaintop to see them. All it takes is going outside and looking.
And that means the biggest impediment to seeing the shower may be the threat of clouds.
As of Thursday, the National Weather Service predicted a promising outlook for nighttime hours before the peak, between 7 p.m. and midnight Friday. In particular, some models suggest between 6 and 9 p.m. will be cloudless, while rain forecast for Friday will be out of the region by the time night arrives.
"At this point, we are looking at the potential for mostly clear skies during that time frame," said Gene Hatch, a meteorologist with the Springfield bureau of the National Weather Service. "There may be a few clouds out there, and that might be problematic. But if there are clouds, they will be high cirrus clouds, so they won't impact the surface."
The biggest weather-related threat will be colder temperatures, Hatch said. Overnight lows around 30 degrees are predicted.
The Quadrantids occur as the planet travels through a band of debris from a long-extinct comet, Cochran said. Unlike other bands that lead to other meteor showers, such as the Perseids and Leonids, this band is thin, yet dense with particles.
Meteors occur when particles called meteoroids enter the Earth's atmosphere and catch fire, creating colorful streaks in the sky. Most meteors burn up in the atmosphere completely; the remnant of a meteor found on the planet is called a meteorite.
According to NASA, one of the reasons the Quadrantids are known for bright fireball meteors is because the meteoroid within the band are bigger than other bands. But because the size of the band is smaller, the window of opportunity is shorter. The shower is not expected to be as strong overnight Saturday.
"The good news is that it's a pretty intense meteor shower," Cochran said. "But we don't get a long period to see them."
