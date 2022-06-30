QUAPAW, Okla. — A big positive message. That’s how Quapaw Nation Chairman Joseph Byrd describes the first From the Rez and Beyond festival.
“This feels good and is a good vibration for the entire community,” Byrd said. “Everything that’s happening — it’s a display of Indigenous culture and art, along with some aspects of tradition.”
The event, conducted Friday at the Downstream Casino, was in part celebration of Indigenous culture and in part a celebration to kick off this weekend’s 150th Quapaw Nation Powwow and the 15th anniversary of the opening of the casino off Interstate 44 on the Oklahoma-Missouri line.
With performers coming from throughout North America — from Canada to Mexico, and from the East and West coasts — Byrd described the festival as a convergence of Indigenous culture in the middle of the continent.
“This is an extremely powerful thing,” Byrd said, “and Quapaw Nation wants to do it right.”
Above all else, Byrd said, the event was designed to serve as a time of healing, not just for those who are part of the Indigenous culture, but all of humanity as the world comes together after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival and this weekend’s powwow are also celebrations of a ruling that reaffirmed the boundaries of the Quapaw Nation’s reservation.
“After 114 years of state authority, we have a new affirmation,” Byrd said, for our tribal sovereignty, self-government and self-determination. It’s all coming together in an amalgamation of good vibrations.”
Initially, Byrd said, tribal officials planned for the event to be a “one and done” celebration. However, because of initial positive feedback, officials are considering making it an annual event. Things “like this are few and far between,” Byrd said. “Quapaw Nation wants to bring that here, to the middle of the country. This is a good meeting place. So this just might be the inaugural event.”
A creative outlet
One of the Indigenous artists in attendance was actor, singer, producer, BBQ spice creator and voice artist Jonathan Joss.
Best known as the voice of John Redcorn from seasons 2 to 13 of “King of the Hill” and as Chief Ken Hotate in “Parks and Recreation,” Joss joked he was at the festival for his “sultry voice and flowing hair.”
Currently in Oklahoma filming “Tulsa King” with Sylvester Stallone, Joss said he is pleased to be in Northeast Oklahoma taking part in the first From The Rez and Beyond event.
“It feels so good to be out after 600 years of lockdown,” Joss said. “COVID has nothing on the time we (Indigenous people) have been locked down.”
Joss said the festival gives Indigenous artists a place to share their world through stories, their voice and their creations.
“Since COVID we are proud of who we are,” Joss said. “We’re all different and the same; what better way to express it than through art.”
Joss, who is Tarahumara, said he loves knowing the festival kicks off the powwow. He is most impressed with the support the Indigenous community receives in Oklahoma.
“After COVID we’re all questioning ‘Who am I?,’ and ‘Where do I come from?’” Joss said, recalling a line from Native American activist and poet John Turdell. “We are all humans in a world, that’s forgotten what it’s all about.”
A positive message
Lil Mike and Funny Bone, known as MIKE BONE, were also in attendance at the festival. The actors, comedians, musical artists and motivational speakers have appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and most recently in the first two seasons of “Reservation Dogs.”
The FX on Hulu show is shot primarily in Oklahoma. It follows the exploits of four Indigenous teens who will do anything to leave the rez in Oklahoma for California. Lil Mike and Funny Bone play Mose and Mekko, respectively, on the show. Season 2 premieres on Aug. 3.
With a native heritage of Pawnee and Choctaw, the brothers were born and raised in Oklahoma City.
“It’s powerful to have an all-Indigenous lineup,” Lil Mike said. “As independent artists, it’s hard to have an outlet at music festivals. We are often overlooked.”
Funny Bone agreed, saying the event was a great “outlet for Indigenous artists of all kinds.”
The brothers strive to perform a “clean, positive” act, which helps inspire people through comedy and music.
Lil Mike said the duo’s music is a “versatile, family friendly” mix of hip hop, R&B with a touch of pop and rock. Funny Bone said he hopes people attending the festival take away a spirit of love and fun.
Sten Joddi, another actor from Reservation Dogs, and a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, was another Indigenous performer at the festival. Originally from Glenpool, Oklahoma, the actor, singer, tattoo artist and motivational speaker, was on hand to share at least two songs from the series “ReZdReamZ and Greasy Frybread.”
Joddi said he loves the welcoming nature of the festival, bringing native and non-native together to celebrate Indigenous cultures.
“A sense of community is good medicine,” Joddi said. “There is entertainment of all types of music, because Indigenous people are very versatile. We all do our own thing and we’re finally getting our voices heard.”
