QUAPAW, Okla. — A Quapaw man who portrayed himself as a Native American spiritual counselor was sentenced last week to life in prison for sexually abusing a Native American minor and for illegally possessing feathers, talons and heads from seven bald eagles and seven golden eagles.
Carl Gene Ortner Jr., 57, also was ordered last Thursday to pay a $100,000 fine by a federal judge.
“The victim in this case and two others bravely came forward and shined a light on Ortner’s criminal behavior,” Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma said in a statement.
Ortner used the wildlife items to deceive and harm a child, according to Edward Grace, assistant director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement.
In May 2021, a jury found Ortner guilty of transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, sexual abuse of a child in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact in Indian Country, possession of parts of a bald eagle, and possession of parts of a golden eagle.
During the trial, prosecutors said Ortner fraudulently claimed to be a Native American spiritual counselor, and although he portrayed himself as an Indian, he had no tribal affiliation and no tribe also acknowledged him as a member.
A special agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service testified that investigators discovered feathers and various parts of bald and golden eagles, including heads, talons, and entire wings, at Ortner’s residence. Native Americans consider eagles to be sacred and use the parts in cultural and religious practices. According to the evidence, Ortner used his position of influence to groom the victim and force her into sexual relations with him, using her cultural beliefs and vulnerability against her. The victim also had been struggling with losing a loved one, and Ortner used the loss to further groom the victim.
Some of the abuse occurred within state jurisdiction, but Ortner also abused the victim on Indian land, and at one point drove the victim to Joplin, Missouri, to engage in criminal sexual activity with the minor victim.
Witnesses also testified that Ortner threatened to embarrass the victim and the tribe unless she said the sexual assault did not happen.
Also testifying for the government were two other women who stated that Ortner also groomed them as minors and sexually abused them.
