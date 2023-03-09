QUAPAW, Okla. — The Quapaw Nation, in partnership with NWA Media, is launching a book about the tribe’s history told from the perspective of tribal members during an event from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday inside the Downstream Casino Resort Buffalo Grille.
Titled “e-koⁿ aⁿ-wa-di-kdaⁿ-we,” which translates to “The Way We See It,” the book tells the story of the rich history of the Quapaw Nation and highlights the significance of their 150th annual Quapaw Powwow last year. It’s the longest-running powwow in Oklahoma and the second-longest in the United States.
“There was a broken treaty in 1867 with the government, which was supposed to pay the Quapaw Nation, and it took them five years to pay out,” said Barry Linduff, communications director for the Quapaw Nation. “It wasn’t until 1872 when the Quapaw Nation received the money. By that point, the tribe had been starved, almost to a point of nonexistence. When they got their money, they had a picnic as a ‘thank you’ for helping the Quapaw survive. This is how our first powwow started, and it grew from there.”
The annual picnic was held each year with neighboring tribes and as cultures and traditions merged, the Quapaw Powwow was born. Pictures from the 150th Powwow are also included in the book.
“The Quapaw Nation 150th Powwow commemorative publication highlights Quapaw history and culture, from our own tribal perspective,” Joseph Byrd, chairman of the Quapaw Nation Business Committee, said in a statement. “This project pays tribute to our ancestors while explaining the origination of our annual celebration that has come to be known as the Quapaw Powwow.”
The history of the Quapaw Nation has traditionally been passed down from generation to generation through oral storytelling, which makes the written publication even more special, Linduff said.
The book was put together through a collaborative effort by several citizens of Quapaw Nation, a federally recognized tribe of approximately 5,600 people. The O-Gah-Pah, or “downstream” people, trace their ancestral homelands from what is now known as the Ohio River, west to the Mississippi River to present-day St. Louis, south across present-day Arkansas and eastern and southern Oklahoma.
“This will be the first time that we’ve had the opportunity to have input from tribal members on their stories, and it’s really encompassed in the title — ‘The Way We See It’ — the way the Quapaws see it,” Linduff said.
The book has 10 chapters and features photographs, historic images and illustrations. Tribal elders can receive a free copy during the book launch Friday at Downstream Casino Resort. At the event, “The Way We See It” will be on sale for $15 for the public and $12 for Quapaw Nation members.
“The Way We See It” can also be purchased at the Heckaton Gift Shop inside Downstream Casino Resort and the Quapaw Tribal Museum at 905 Whitebird St. in Quapaw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.