Work to replace the Kansas City Southern train bridge on Range Line Road will start the week of July 18, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced Monday.
The contractor, Hartman & Co., of Springfield, is to remove the current bridge and replace it with a new structure that will be two feet higher and 15 feet wider. Sidewalks are to be built on both sides of the bridge, according to MoDOT.
The section of the road where the bridge is located, the 2800 block, will be closed to traffic when the work is to start. Entrances to businesses on either side of the bridge will be available but through traffic will not be possible, MoDOT said.
Routes around the affected area will be posted by MoDOT. They will include 32nd Street, which also is designated at Jasper County Route FF; and Missouri Route 249, which is Seventh Street and also designated as Missouri Route 66.
North-south streets for local travel that can be used as detours will include Main Street, Connecticut Avenue, and Duquesne Road.
Transportation officials said earlier the contract calls for reopening of the commercial corridor by Nov. 1, but there is an incentive to be paid to the contractor if the road can be reopened within 87 days of closure. If the structure is in place by then for traffic use, the contractor could continue with any finish work that needs to be done, project engineers said earlier.
The bridge is being replaced because it reached a level of deterioration that required frequent repairs, transportation officials have said. The deck overlay is coming apart, and the girders are in bad shape, MoDOT officials have said. They have had to shore up the bridge in places to keep it in service. It was built in 1976.
The bridge carries traffic of about 25,000 vehicles a day, according to MoDOT.
The $6.2 million project is funded by the state's $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
