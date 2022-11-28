Rapha International is launching a campaign on GivingTuesday to increase the size and capacity of its Hope and Healing Center, which also will include an art therapy room.
Joplin-based Rapha, which is celebrating 20 years of serving survivors of trafficking, exploitation and abuse, opened the outpatient trauma therapy center at 712 S. Main St. in 2020, said Aryn Tanksley, director of programs and development.
In its announcement, Rapha International said it has acquired property at 2501 E. 20th St. in Joplin to house an expanded Hope and Healing Center that will allow it to serve additional survivors. The new building will also house a training facility and the group’s international headquarters, Tanksley said.
Rapha’s goal is to raise $1.2 million to fund the purchase and renovation of the new Hope and Healing Center, and in a statement released Monday, Rapha said it is already more than 50% of the way to that goal.
Earlier this month, the Children’s Trust Fund of Missouri announced more than $19 million in grants awarded to 59 organizations throughout the state aiming to protect children from abuse and neglect. Rapha House International Inc. received a grant of $462,853.
“We are thrilled to be able to expand life-changing opportunities for healing, hope and freedom to survivors in Joplin and the surrounding communities. What a beautiful way to celebrate the last 20 years,” Stephanie Garman Freed, Rapha co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.
Rapha International announced that every GivingTuesday donor who gives $100 or more will have their name displayed on a plaque outside the Art Room. For every $1,000 an individual donates, they will be entered into a drawing for the right to name the room.
People can visit rapha.org/next-chapter to learn more.
