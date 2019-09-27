CARTHAGE, Mo. — The deadline to submit event applications for the 53rd annual Maple Leaf Festival is quickly approaching.
The official application deadline is Monday for all Maple Leaf events, which will be held throughout October. All applications must be turned in to the Carthage Chamber of Commerce before 5 p.m. at 402 S. Garrison.
The iconic Maple Leaf Festival, named after the changing colors of the autumn leaves, serves as Carthage’s largest and most popular event of the year, attracting more than 80,000 people over the course of 31 days.
Alice Chorum, co-chair of the Maple Leaf committee, said this year’s festival has been under planning for the past 10 months.
“The event applications are coming in rapidly now,” she said.
The festival will start at noon Tuesday with “Over Here & Over There: Carthage & Jasper County in World War I,” an exhibit at the Powers Museum, 1617 Oak St. Admission is by donation; the exhibit will run until Oct. 26.
Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre, 2466 W. Old 66 Blvd., will present “To Kill A Mockingbird,” based on Harper Lee’s classic novel, Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 11-13 . The play is rated PG-13. Tickets are $27 for adults and $24 for senior citizens.
The fifth annual lobster boil will run from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Historic Phelps House, 1146 Grand. The dinner includes Maine lobster, Alaskan crab legs, shrimp, a steak option, live music and a cash bar. Tickets are $65 per person; the deadline to purchase is Sunday. All proceeds will benefit the Carthage Historic Preservation Society.
A bicycle tour around Southwest Missouri will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Kellogg Lake Park on Old Route 66 east of Carthage. Riders can choose courses from 15 miles to 100 miles. The event is sponsored by the Joplin Trails Coalition.
The crowd-favorite Maple Leaf parade will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, on the Carthage square. Floats will compete for the Sweepstakes, Artistic Achievement, Chamber’s Choice, Special Recognition and Community Image awards. Entry forms are available at CarthageMapleLeaf.com or at the chamber office.
Chorum said the other crowd favorites are the baby and toddler pageants, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Carthage R-9 auditorium, 714 S. Main St. New this year is Music Under the Maples, a music and food truck event that will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in Central Park, 714 S. Garrison.
Sunday in the Park, which features a chili cook-off and a dog show, will begin at noon Sunday, Oct. 13, in Central Park. The chili cook-off is $5 for tastings and $10 per entry. All proceeds will benefit the Carthage Humane Society.
“This is the day we’ll do the annual chicken pageant, the dog show, the dachshund races, and this year, we’re having new for Maple Leaf, a chili cook-off,” Chorum said. “With that fall weather, I think it will be great. We added the chicken pageant last year, and we have them dressed up as sheriffs, carnival animals, circus animals. It’s quite something to see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.