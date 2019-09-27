Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Mostly clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.