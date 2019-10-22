An opening reception will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in honor of a new art exhibit at Post Art Library, 1901 E. 20th St.
Artist Brett Dorrance will present his solo exhibit, “Grind,” through Jan. 5, 2020. Works are composed of a typographic sculpture with corresponding posters meant to convey a motivational message about applying daily hard work in ways that encourage success and hope.
Dorrance’s exhibit will be displayed in The Bramlage Willcoxon Foundation Gallery. Donations are accepted.
Details: jhsullivan@postartlibrary.org, 417-623-7953, ext. 1041.
