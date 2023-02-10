A central theme developed Friday night for preferred uses of Joplin Union Depot among about 80 people who attended a community forum to have input on what the future of the building could be.
Most of the suggested uses involved using the building for public activities rather than private.
Common themes ran through the suggestions provided by residents who gathered around nine tables at Chaos Brewing to offer their ideas for the depot if it could be renovated.
Among the most popular ideas were some type of tourism or destination venue such as one that would bring train rides back for passenger service, excursions, or even as a children’s ride.
Use of the depot as a hub for walking and biking trails and connectivity to other trails won the support of many who attended the session.
There was much agreement to multiuse functions for the building, such as a food hall or food court with inside and outside dining and retail. Space for art studios, retail or even a grocery store also were possibilities, residents said.
The Downtown Joplin Alliance sponsored the session to collect information that can be provided to developers who express interest in the depot. The alliance is helping a local firm, the Glenn Group, market the depot to someone interested in redeveloping the 112-year-old fixture. It has been vacant since 1969.
The Alliance obtained the assistance of students and instructors from two universities to gather the information at the session and use it to information packets for potential buyers or developers.
A group of students from Kansas State University on Saturday will be at the Empire Market to seek opinions about depot uses.
Architectural students from South Dakota State University School of Design also will gather information that will be used to produce a rendering of what the building could look like if it were restored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.