The American Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas is recruiting members of the public to volunteer to deploy to areas bracing for Tropical Storm Sally as well as areas recovering from Hurricane Laura.
Individuals need to be able to deploy for a 14-day period and work eight- to 12-hour shifts. Three hours of virtual training, or six hours for supervisors, will be required prior to deployment, and a prehealth screening will be conducted.
The Red Cross primarily needs volunteers to support sheltering efforts in areas including reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks. Volunteers with health care backgrounds also are needed in shelters to help assess individuals' health and provide hands-on care.
To volunteer, go to redcross.org/volunteertoday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.