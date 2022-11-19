Those ubiquitous red kettles and their accompanying bell ringers are out this weekend in area communities, marking the start of the traditional Salvation Army holiday fundraiser.
The Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton County held a Red Kettle Kickoff on Friday at their Joplin Family Store, located at 320 E. Eighth St. to celebrate the start of the traditional holiday campaign.
The monthlong fundraiser provides the group with about three quarters of its annual budget to help residents in those two counties in need, so meeting the group’s goal of $450,000 is imperative, according to Lt. Marty Norris, who serves as corps officer in Joplin with his wife, Lt. Jennifer Norris.
“The red kettle signifies hope,” Marty Norris said. “The slogan this year, we want to 'Love Beyond,' which means we’re loving beyond just the holiday season, we’re loving throughout the whole year. It’s a tradition of the Army, we do it because the need is so great and we see it a lot more this time of year when the temperature starts dropping, it get colder. We work to provide for the necessary needs of the individuals who are stuck out in it.”
He said the local campaign goal is to raise the goal amount in the red kettles between now and Christmas.
“It’s a little bit more than last year,” he said. “Last year we reached 105% of our goal and we intend to hopefully exceed that again.”
Norris said volunteers standing with the kettles and ringing bells and the Salvation Army of Newton and Jasper Counties decided in 2022 to recognize three volunteers and one group for outstanding service in the red kettle campaign of 2021:
• Joe Howard was recognized for raising the most money.
• Christ Community-Joplin was recognized for volunteering the most hours at 152.
• Mark Ardelean was recognized for showing the most Christmas spirit while bell ringing.
• Korey Gradwohl was recognized as the most creative bell ringer.
Nathan Hicks, emergency disaster services volunteer coordinator for the local Salvation Army, said the awards for most money raised and most hours were decided strictly by the statistics, but the other two, most Christmas spirit and most creative bell ringer, were voted on by the administrators and advisory board members.
He said Gradwohl, the most creative bell ringer, was well known for wearing a Spiderman costume or a Ghost Busters costume when he rang at the West Seventh Street Walmart.
“He’s just having fun at the kettles,” Hicks said. “Our awards are new this year. We’re trying to recognize the bell ringers for all the work they do in the season, helping us to raise the funds we need throughout the entire year. Their work and effort in helping us to be able to raise those funds doesn’t go unnoticed.”
Barry Sanborn, with Christ Community-Joplin, said his group plans to exceed the 152 hours they volunteered last year.
“It’s a great organization, definitely a wonderful ministry component,” Sanborn said. “I love the fact that they’re bringing people to Christ and sharing Christ with others and just doing great things for the Christmas season.”
Sanborn said bell ringing is a great opportunity to get out and feel good about something you are doing during the holiday season.
“There’s a great reward for doing this each Christmas with family, with friends,” he said. “You’re making it fun, maybe you're bringing along music and singing while you’re ringing. You’re greeting people, you’re smiling and just providing hospitality. And it’s a tradition you can do every year. Bell ringing is an awesome opportunity for everyone of all ages. Salvation Army is a wonderful organization that does great things. No one is too young or too old to do it, and now is the time to get involved.”
