A Joplin manufacturer announced plans this week to add 95 jobs as part of an expansion.
Refresco North America said in a statement that it is expanding its operations in the Joplin-Webb City Industrial Park and will add the jobs by the summer of 2021.
The company said in a statement that it is in the process of a $6.8 million expansion at 3502 E. Enterprise Ave. to increase capacity and manufacturing flexibility. The Joplin plant manufactures fruit juices and other hot-filled beverages in more than a dozen bottle sizes and 23 packaging configurations.
A building permit for the expansion was filed with city of Joplin last month.
“This is a significant long-term investment that will allow us to continue to grow so we can meet the needs of our customers,” Tom Jablonsky, vice president of operations at Refresco North America, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to expand our team in Joplin and offer manufacturing jobs in the community for years to come."
The project completion date is set for January 2021.
Once completed, Refresco's total employment in Joplin will grow to about 270 people, the company said.
Refresco, based in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, acquired the Joplin plant in 2018 as part of its $1.25 billion acquisition of Cott Corp. Before that, the plant, which has been in Joplin since 1993, was part of Cliffstar Corp. Cliffstar was acquired by Cott in 2010.
Refresco is the world's largest independent bottler of beverages for retailers and branded beverage companies with production in Europe and North America. The company has 27 plants and 3,600 employees in North America, and more than 10,000 employees worldwide.
