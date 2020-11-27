Applications for grants to help fund projects to reduce solid waste and increase recycling are being accepted by the Region M Waste Management District.
The grants are available to local governments, businesses and other entities.
Region M supports efforts to reduce the volume of solid waste entering landfills. Eligible activities to be funded by the grants include waste reduction, recycling, collection and processing of recyclables, composting, market development and public education. Projects must be done within the five counties of Region M, which are Barton, Jasper, McDonald, Newton and Vernon.
Applications and other informational documents are available at regionm.org or by contacting district planner Patty Overman at patty@regionm.org or 417-625-6626. Those considering making an application are asked to contact Region M before submitting a final application.
The applications must be received by noon Friday, Jan. 29.
