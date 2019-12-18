Members of the House who represent the region, all Republicans, weighed in on Wednesday's impeachment hearing and votes.
U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins, R-Kansas: "After three years of obstruction and resistance, Democrats brought forward articles of impeachment that prove once and for all this entire process has been nothing more than desperate political theater. The American people deserve better. I will be voting 'no' on both articles of impeachment. The facts show President Trump has not committed an impeachable offense. I was elected to Congress to deliver results for Kansans — not waste their time and tax dollars on a baseless witch hunt designed to delegitimize the 2016 election and divide our nation."
U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Missouri: "House Democrats have wanted to impeach President Trump from the moment he was sworn in. In March of this year, Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi said that because an impeachment would be so divisive for this country, it must have bipartisan support and there must be overwhelming evidence, yet she has ignored her own standard. This impeachment marks the first in modern history to be completely partisan, and House Democrats failed to offer the overwhelming evidence they promised. I am voting 'no' on impeachment because I believe this has been a partisan attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2016 election absent any substantial evidence, and I believe it sets a dangerous precedent of which the House of Representatives should be deeply ashamed.”
U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Missouri: "Today’s vote is a gross abuse of power by Congress. This entire process to impeach President Trump is nothing more than a political calculation being made to undo the voice of nearly 63 million Americans. House Democrats fear they cannot beat him fairly at the ballot box, so they are intent in removing him at all costs. Tellingly, the removal of President Trump from office has been the goal of Democrats in Congress since he was elected. ...
"This entire process has been embarrassing. Democrats have turned this Congress into a circus and this obsession with reversing the electoral will of the people has damaged this country. From the beginning, Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi has said that an impeachment process that wasn’t compelling, overwhelming and bipartisan would divide our country. She was right. There has been nothing compelling, overwhelming, or bipartisan about this process and it has indeed divided a nation."
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma, in a statement on Dec. 13: “From the day President Trump was elected, this was the Democrats’ goal. Speaker Pelosi said herself that this was two and a half years in the making. First, they claimed it was collusion, then quid pro quo, then extortion, then bribery and now abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Despite their efforts to find a crime, one fact remains the same: President Trump has not committed a single impeachable offense."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.