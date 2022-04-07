Thousands of colorful eggs filled with candy and goodies will be hidden around the region for annual Easter egg hunts, with some scheduled as early as this weekend.
The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department is having its annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt for children from 3 to 10 years old at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Gene Bassman Softball Complex, located within the Joplin Athletic Complex, 3301 W. First St.
Registration is required to participate. This event is limited to the first 60 children in each age group of 3- to 4-year-olds, 5 to 6, 7 to 8, and 9 to 10. The cost is $5 per child. Walk-up registrations will not be accepted. Check-in is from 7:45 to 8:20 p.m.
After the hunt, children can drop off their eggs and pick up a goodie bag filled with Easter favorites.
To register, visit https://secure.rec1.com/MO/joplin-missouri/catalog/index or stop by the parks office at 3301 W. First St.
For details, call 417-625-4750.
The following locations have also announced Easter eggs hunts in the area:
• JOPLIN: The Joplin Empire Market is hosting a Market Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at 931 E. Fourth St.
The market will feature vendors and hidden eggs. Children and adults can search for the eggs, which will have small treats. A few lucky winners will find golden eggs with tokens that can be redeemed for merchandise at any vendor booth. Eggs will be restocked throughout the day. Paper eggs can also be decorated and taken home.
• WEBB CITY: The Webb City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual King Jack Park Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, in the King Jack Park Sports Complex.
The free public event is open to children of all ages and has a special area reserved for children with special needs. Hunting begins at 1 p.m. and will run every 30 minutes in groups where children will be divided by their ages. In the event of rain, the hunt is slated for Saturday, April 16.
Details: 417-673-3700.
• CARTHAGE: First Baptist Church Carthage is hosting the annual community Easter egg hunt at noon Sunday, April 17, in Central Park, 714 S. Garrison Ave.
Bags will be provided. A separate egg hunt will be available for families with toddlers.
• NEOSHO: The Neosho Easter Eggstravaganza is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, in Morse Park at 563 E. Spring St.
The free community event will have face painting, bounce houses, face painting, hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn and prizes.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. followed by the egg hunts at 11 a.m. Children ages 13 and under can participate in the egg hunts.
Details: 417-451-8050.
• DUENWEG: The city of Duenweg Parks Board is hosting its second annual Easter egg hunt from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at 202 Malloy Circle in Joplin.
The event is open to children 12 and younger. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures. If rained out, the makeup time is 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
• NOEL: Noel Celebrations and Festivities is hosting a community Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Golf Course Drive.
There will be hunts for three age groups: up to 3, 4 to 6, and 7 to 10. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance.
KANSAS
• COLUMBUS: The Columbus Chamber of Commerce Egg Hunt begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Columbus City Park.
Children will be split up into age groups: 10 to 24 months, pavilion; 2 to 4 years, northwest corner wall; 5 to 7, southwest corner wall; 8 to 10, front of pool house. Each age group goes one at a time beginning with the youngest first. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance for photos.
In case of bad weather, the event will be moved to the livestock barns.
Details: 620-429-1492.
• PITTSBURG: The city of Pittsburg’s annual Easter egg hunt starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Don Gutteridge Sports Complex, 702 Memorial Drive.
Hunts will be divided into the following age groups: 0 to 2 years, Ted Carnino Ballfield; 3 to 5, Bill Russell Ballfield; 6 to 7, Dale Connor Ballfield; 8 to 9, Kelly & Bunk Ballfield; special needs, Jaycee Ballfield.
Details: 620-231-8310.
OKLAHOMA
• MIAMI: First Baptist Church in Miami is hosting a 10,000 Eggstravaganza from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the NEO Soccer Practice Field, off of Central Street, across from the walking track park.
The free community event will have hunts for two age groups and over 10,000 eggs. There will also be free food, inflatables and giveaways. Bring your own Easter basket.
Details: 918-542-1691.
• COMMERCE: The Commerce Easter egg hunt is slated for noon Saturday, April 16, at Seymour Field, 400 N. Walnut. The event is open to children in fifth grade and younger.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., children can visit Commerce City Hall, 618 Commerce Ave., to see the traveling dinosaur museum with fossils by the Four State Museum of Natural History. Admission is free. Curator Brad Shelby will be available to answer questions.
