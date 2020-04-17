The Alliance of Southwest Missouri is hosting an online challenge through the beginning of May to properly dispose of expired and unused medications.
The alliance has partnered with several restaurants and businesses in Joplin, Carthage and Neosho to help distribute medicine disposal bags that can hold up to 40 pills. To participate, pick up a bag, take a picture or video of you and your family cleaning out your medicine cabinet and share on Facebook by tagging the alliance and the location from which you received your bag.
Participating locations are Club 609, Club 1201, Carmine's Wood Fired Pizza, Ol' Hickory, DeCarlo's Italian Cafe, Oriental House Restaurant, Carthage Fair Acres Family YMCA, Area Agency on Aging Region X and Express RX Pharmacy in Carthage.
All participants will be entered to win a $25 gift card. Drawings will be done weekly until gift cards run out.
Details: 417-782-9899, theallianceofswmo.org.
