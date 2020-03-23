Senior centers operated by the Area Agency on Aging, including those in Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage, Neosho, Noel and Lamar, will remain closed through April 3.
Homebound clients receiving meals from the senior centers will continue to have their meals delivered to their residence. Anyone who normally attends a senior center must contact their center for information if they need a meal.
Details: 417-781-7562, jshotwell@aaaregionx.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.