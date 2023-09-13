Registration is set to open for those wishing to participate in Joplin's annual Holiday Tree Trail.
Registration will open for previous participants on Monday. Those who are new may register beginning Oct. 2. Registration for all will remain open until Nov. 13.
During the event, entrants will put up outdoor trees at Mercy Park around the perimeter of the walkway that surrounds the pond. Trees can be decorated in a theme that represents the mission of the entering organization or business or their services offered. The trees should be lighted as well.
A kickoff ceremony for the tree trail will be held by the parks and recreation department on Nov. 28. The lighted trees will be display through Dec. 31.
The winner of the decorating contest will receive a catering credit from Texas Roadhouse.
