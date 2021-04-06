Registration is open for the Run with the Pride 5K, set for 5 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at Missouri Southern State University.
The race, which is sponsored by the kinesiology department, will start and end at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on campus. All paid participants will receive a T-shirt and medal at the end of the race. Special awards will be given for runners in different age categories.
Registration is $15 for students; $20 for faculty, staff and alumni; and $25 for members of the community. Registration at the door will be $30.
To register, go to runsignup.com/race/MO/Joplin/mssurunwiththepride5k.
The annual event is sponsored by Mercy Sports Medicine, SMB, MSSU Campus Rec, FOX Sports and Downtown Lube. Funds raised during the event will benefit the Lori Pflug Endowed Scholarship.
Details: 417-625-9627.
