Registration is open for the inaugural Warrior Dash, hosted by the McAuley Catholic High School and St. Peter's Catholic Middle School PTA.
The 5K race will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Landreth Park. The entry fee is $25 in advance or $30 on the day of the race. Register by Friday to be guaranteed a T-shirt. First- and second-place winners in each age category will receive medals.
The 5K will be preceded by a 1-mile kids' fun run at 8:15 a.m.
Proceeds will go toward projects at the two schools. Organizers say one major project involves upgrading textbooks in core classes.
Details and registration: jacss.org.
